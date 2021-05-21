Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG opened at $35.72 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.