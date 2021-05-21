Francis Duhay Purchases 9,492 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Francis Duhay acquired 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at $70,142.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HJLI opened at $5.83 on Friday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.