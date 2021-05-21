Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 683,333 shares.The stock last traded at $152.84 and had previously closed at $150.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after acquiring an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

