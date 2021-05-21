Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $169.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

