Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,080,000 after acquiring an additional 263,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,305.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

