Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,889 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.33% of Freshpet worth $228,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.10. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,553.96, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.