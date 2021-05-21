Friendz (FDZ) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $92,517.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.32 or 0.01082815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00058367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.94 or 0.09441464 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

FDZ is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 529,936,232 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars.

