Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Down 0.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.81. Approximately 104,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 241,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$563.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 0.6178509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

