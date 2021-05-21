FUD.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,484.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market cap of $262,294.59 and approximately $2,484.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $11.10 or 0.00029820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.01030246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00099220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.80 or 0.09400785 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.