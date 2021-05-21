Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 1,000 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

