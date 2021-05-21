Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

