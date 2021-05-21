FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $19,310.39 and $282.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 69.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00125835 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00803084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

