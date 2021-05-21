Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,904 ($37.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.96. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,282.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,950.12.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

