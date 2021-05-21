FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Increased by Analyst (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

Shares of CWB opened at C$35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$20.06 and a 1-year high of C$36.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.93.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

