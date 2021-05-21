FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By DA Davidson

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will earn $8.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Target stock opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $222.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $383,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 58.2% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 26.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

