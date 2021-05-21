FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By National Bank Financial

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NYSE:LEV opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

