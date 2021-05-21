Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 458,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

