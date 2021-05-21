Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

