Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Increases Dividend to GBX 50 Per Share

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GAW opened at £114.10 ($149.07) on Friday. Games Workshop Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,445 ($84.20) and a 52 week high of £121.60 ($158.86). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 38.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £106.46 and its 200-day moving average price is £103.78.

In related news, insider Rachel Tongue purchased 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,308 ($17.09) per share, with a total value of £17,998.08 ($23,514.61). Also, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £107.74 ($140.76) per share, for a total transaction of £3,232.20 ($4,222.89).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

