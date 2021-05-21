Gatechain Token Price Tops $0.58 (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gatechain Token Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io. Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

