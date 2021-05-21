Genaro Network (GNX) Trading Down 52.3% Over Last Week

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 52.3% lower against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00074980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.02 or 0.01160050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.58 or 0.09761747 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

