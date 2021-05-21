General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Savior LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

