Genesis Park Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 24th (OTCMKTS:GNPKU)

Genesis Park Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GNPKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 24th. Genesis Park Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of GNPKU stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24.

