Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 9.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $33.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genius Sports traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 862,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

