Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Gentherm posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 330%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $902,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,357. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

