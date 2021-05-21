Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,718. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $75.41 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.