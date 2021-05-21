Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Reduced by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.