Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $42,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

