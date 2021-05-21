Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

