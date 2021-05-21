Girard Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,500 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 247,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 116,267 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $374.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.23 and a 200-day moving average of $343.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

