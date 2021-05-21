Girard Partners LTD. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $584.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $363.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $587.80 and its 200 day moving average is $548.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.16.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

