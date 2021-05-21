Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.