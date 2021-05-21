Girard Partners LTD. Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY opened at $546.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $535.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.69 and a twelve month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

