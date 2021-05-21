Girard Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.27 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.