Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GVDNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $68.24 and a 52 week high of $89.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

