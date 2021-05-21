Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,063.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,095.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,012.66. Givaudan has a one year low of $3,453.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

