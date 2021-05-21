Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOD. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

GOOD opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.44 million, a PE ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

