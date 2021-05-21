Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $137,518,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 116.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average of $199.92. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.