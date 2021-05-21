Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for 1.5% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

