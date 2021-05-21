Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.55. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 59,242 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSAT. Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 98.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 483.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 714,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 592,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 426.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 394,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 319,500 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

