GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMS. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

GMS opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. GMS has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

