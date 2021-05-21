GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GMS. Truist Securities increased their target price on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 321,010 shares of company stock worth $12,690,962. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $23,750,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,486,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in GMS by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

