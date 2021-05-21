Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,365. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. Gogo has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

