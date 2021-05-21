Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issues Earnings Results

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%.

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

