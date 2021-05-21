Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

GOGL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,945. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.83. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

