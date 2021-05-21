Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 2118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Specifically, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,917.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,816 shares of company stock worth $642,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 211.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 277,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 188,212 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

