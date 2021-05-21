GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,692,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

