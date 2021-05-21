Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 21,065 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 21,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $1,810,115.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,593,251.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 52,599 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,392,542.49.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 30,150 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $2,937,514.50.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28.

Shares of GSHD opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 178.80 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $58.37 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

