GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Eve T. Saltman Sells 17,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 228,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 171.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoPro by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth about $14,818,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

