Gossip Coin Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $12,021.42 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS.

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

